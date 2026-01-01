Goodhub charges 1.9% + 20p per donation. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised — $2,000 on every $10,000 going to fees, not your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Goodhub VS Snap! Raise
Goodhub takes 1.9% + 20p per donation plus 5% of your Gift Aid. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
Goodhub requires donor accounts for bank transfers and limits digital wallets. Snap! Raise only accepts credit cards. Zeffy supports cards, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments — all fee-free.
Goodhub focuses on basic donations and events. Snap! Raise is built for short-term school campaigns. Zeffy gives you donation forms, ticketing, memberships, auctions, raffles, donor CRM, and email tools — everything you need to fundraise year-round.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero monthly fees for donations, events, memberships, and raffles. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Unlike platforms that charge 1.9% to 20% in fees, Zeffy is 100% free with no processing fees or platform cuts. You get donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools without paying a cent or upgrading to premium plans.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit — no matter your size or budget. You won't get locked out of help or forced into expensive enterprise plans to talk to a real person.
Most all-in-one fundraising platforms charge fees to cover their costs and make profit. Zeffy works differently — donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, so we can offer 100% free fundraising to nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, donor management, and email tools — all free with no feature paywalls. You get everything you need to run professional campaigns without upgrading to paid plans.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
