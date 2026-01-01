Greater Giving charges $130/month plus 5% fees. JustGiving takes 5% with no monthly cost. Both platforms take thousands from your fundraising — $5,000 gone on every $100,000 raised.
Greater Giving VS JustGiving
Greater Giving and JustGiving both take a cut of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle raises money for your mission instead of paying software costs.
Greater Giving focuses on galas, JustGiving handles peer-to-peer well but sends you elsewhere for ticketing and raffles. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, memberships, and donor management in one place with no fees.
JustGiving's support runs on UK time with UK compliance guidance. Greater Giving reserves priority help for paid plans. Zeffy's team answers fast during your working hours and knows US tax rules and fundraising regulations.
Yes. Zeffy handles everything from event ticketing and auctions to donation forms, memberships, and donor management. You won't need separate platforms for different campaigns.
Absolutely. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees, monthly charges, or processing costs. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy running.
You can start right away. Create your first donation form or event page in minutes, share it with supporters, and begin raising funds today without setup calls or training sessions.
Yes. Zeffy handles auctions, online stores, and merchandise sales with zero fees. Greater Giving and JustGiving either charge platform fees or don't offer these features at all.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support year-round. Unlike competitors that limit support to paid plans or UK hours, we're here when you need us.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
