Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus setup costs. Qgiv takes 3.95% + monthly fees starting at $40. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands per year.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving charges setup fees starting at $200 plus monthly fees from $130. Qgiv charges $40–$259/month plus 3.95% on every donation. Zeffy is 100% free, so your raffle, gala, and campaigns keep every dollar for your mission.
Greater Giving is built for auction nights. Qgiv requires paid plans for peer-to-peer and auctions. Zeffy handles your gala, raffles, memberships, and donor communication in one place with zero fees.
Greater Giving charges $130/month minimum. Qgiv charges $259/month for peer-to-peer and auctions. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer, and donor management with zero monthly fees or transaction costs.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and memberships with zero monthly fees. Greater Giving starts at $130/month and Qgiv at $40/month, plus processing fees on every transaction.
No. Zeffy includes auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and all fundraising tools at no cost. Qgiv charges $259/month for these features, while Greater Giving requires higher-tier paid plans.
Yes. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support to all users. Both Greater Giving and Qgiv reserve priority support for paid customers starting at $100-130/month.
Yes. Zeffy includes membership management and an online store at no cost. Greater Giving has no membership features or online store, while Qgiv only offers basic recurring giving without true membership tiers.
No. Zeffy's tap to pay app lets anyone on your team accept payments from their phone with zero fees. Both Greater Giving and Qgiv require separate hardware purchases and setup for in-person payments.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
