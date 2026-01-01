Greater Giving charges 5% plus $200+ setup fees. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised. Both platforms cost thousands — $5,000 on every $50,000 raised with Snap! Raise.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Greater Giving VS Snap! Raise
🆓
Greater Giving charges 5% plus monthly fees starting at $130, Snap! Raise takes 20% of every donation. Zeffy covers all costs so 100% of what supporters give reaches your mission.
📅
Greater Giving is built for auction nights, Snap! Raise for short-term school campaigns. Zeffy gives you donation forms, memberships, donor management, and email tools that work all year long.
💳
Greater Giving requires ACH verification, Snap! Raise only accepts cards. Zeffy supports all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH transfers, and in-person tap-to-pay from any phone.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees, monthly fees, or processing fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy free for organizations like yours.
Absolutely. Unlike competitors that focus on specific activities, Zeffy handles everything — donations, events, memberships, raffles, and donor management — all in one place with zero fees.
You can start today. Create your first donation form or event page in minutes, share it with supporters, and begin raising funds without setup calls or training sessions.
Yes. Unlike Greater Giving which focuses on events or Snap! Raise which targets schools, Zeffy handles your gala, year-round donations, memberships, and donor communication in one place with zero fees.
Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero fees while offering complete fundraising tools. Greater Giving charges 5% plus monthly fees, Snap! Raise takes 20% — Zeffy keeps 100% of donations in your hands.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript