HubSpot and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, email tools, and event ticketing — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Hub Spot VS E Tapestry
💰
HubSpot charges 0.5% platform fees plus card processing costs. eTapestry takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation plus $600+ annually. Zeffy charges zero fees.
🧰
HubSpot lacks donation forms and auction tools. eTapestry missing raffles and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one platform.
🤝
HubSpot serves sales teams, not nonprofits. eTapestry offers limited nonprofit guidance. Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit expertise and resources.
HubSpot charges monthly fees plus transaction costs and wasn't built for nonprofits. Zeffy offers complete donor management at zero cost, with tools designed specifically for your fundraising needs.
eTapestry charges $59+ monthly plus 2.9% transaction fees, costing thousands yearly. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and fundraising tools completely free, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Yes, plus more. Zeffy includes donation processing, donor tracking, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform. Unlike competitors, you keep 100% of donations with no hidden fees.
HubSpot and eTapestry charge monthly subscriptions plus transaction fees, costing thousands yearly. Zeffy provides complete donor management, donation processing, and fundraising tools at zero cost to your organization.
Absolutely. Zeffy combines donor tracking, online donations, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one free platform. You get everything these paid tools offer without the hefty price tag.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript