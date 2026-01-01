Blackbaud

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing
Varies
5% platform cut plus card fees
Varies
3% + card fees + $99/mo minimum
Processing fees
N/A
Payment processing fees apply; may vary if using Blackbaud Merchant Services (specific rate not explicitly stated for US)
2.99% + $0.30
Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Diners Club, JCB; 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction for American Express; 1% + fee per transaction for ACH/Direct Debit
Platform fees
0%
if processing via DAF (Donor Advised Fund); 5% if processing via Blackbaud Merchant Services
$20/month
Starting at $20/month; up to $75 per Merchant Account for Blackbaud NetCommunity Account
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly subscription fee for US nonprofits
$0
Value for money
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A

Features
4.0/5
Good for donation campaigns, but lacks auctions, raffles, ticketing, and merchandise capabilities.
N/A
Enterprise fundraising platform but requires paid add-ons, IT support, and separate product purchases.
Donations
Donation pages with recurring giving, available in limited countries only.
Customizable donation forms with recurring giving, but requires a paid plan and IT support to set up.
Ticketing
No dedicated ticketing tools for galas or paid events.
Event management and ticketing available through Altru, sold separately from fundraising tools.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with individual fundraising pages and team leaderboards.
Peer-to-peer campaigns supported but require higher-tier plans and technical setup.
Auctions No auction features; focused on donation campaigns and peer-to-peer fundraising only.
Silent and live auction tools available through Altru, requiring enterprise subscription and implementation.
Raffles
No raffle or lottery tools; requires third-party platforms for compliant raffles.
No built-in raffle tools; requires third-party integration or manual management.
Online store
No online store functionality; can't sell merchandise or products alongside fundraising.
No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise or products.
Memberships
No membership management; recurring donations available but no member portals or tier management.
Member management via Altru with portals, renewals, and benefits tracking (enterprise product).
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor data and campaign reporting with limited CRM features compared to dedicated platforms.
Enterprise donor database with wealth screening, engagement scoring, and gift tracking.
Emails & Newsletter
No campaign builder or donor newsletter tools; only automated thank-you emails and donation receipts.
Email campaigns via Luminate Online with templates and segmentation (sold as a separate add-on).
Payment Processing
Integrated payment processing supporting credit cards and digital wallets, with a 5% platform fee plus processing costs.
First-party payment processing via Blackbaud Merchant Services; must use their processor.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only, with no ACH or in-person payments.
Full payment options but requires separate merchant account and hardware purchases.
Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards; 5% platform fee plus payment processing.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Blackbaud Merchant Services; requires their processor and setup fees.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay at checkout.
Digital wallets supported via Blackbaud checkout, typically limited to organizations on the full payments suite.
ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers not supported.
Supports ACH bank transfers via Blackbaud Merchant Services; additional monthly and per-transaction fees apply.
Tap to Pay App
In-person payments not supported; online fundraising only.
Supports in-person payments via Blackbaud POS; requires hardware purchase and separate merchant account.

Customer Support
0.0/5
2.9/5
Unlimited Support
Support available but primarily UK-focused with limited US nonprofit expertise
Enterprise-level support requires $10,000+ contracts - smaller nonprofits get basic email help with slower response times
Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support limited to UK business hours - challenging for US nonprofits in different time zones
Phone support available for enterprise customers - basic plans limited to email and chat during business hours
Webinars
Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - content focused on UK market
No regular webinar program - training and educational content limited to enterprise customers with $10,000+ contracts
Help Center
Comprehensive help center with guides but emphasizes UK charity regulations over US nonprofit rules
Comprehensive help center with step-by-step guides built for nonprofit teams
Email
Email support available but response times slow during peak fundraising periods like year-end
Email support with response times varying by plan tier - priority responses given to higher-paying enterprise clients
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
UK-focused support with limited US nonprofit expertise and phone help restricted to UK business hours
Support access depends on plan tier - priority help and phone support for enterprise customers only