JustGiving takes $5,000 from every $100,000 raised. Blackbaud takes $2,990 plus annual fees. Both charge thousands — Zeffy takes $0.
JustGiving VS Blackbaud
JustGiving and Blackbaud take platform fees off the top before you see a cent. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your supporters' full gifts go straight to your mission.
JustGiving and Blackbaud require separate tools for ticketing, raffles, and stores. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, and CRM in one place — no training, no IT team, no waiting.
JustGiving runs on UK time and UK rules. Blackbaud saves priority support for enterprise contracts. Zeffy's team answers fast, knows US compliance, and helps every nonprofit for free.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. There are no platform fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy running, so your organization keeps every dollar raised.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and online stores all in one place. You won't need to juggle multiple platforms or pay for separate tools to run different campaigns.
Yes. Zeffy's support team is based in North America and knows US tax rules, compliance requirements, and fundraising best practices. You'll get fast answers during your working hours from people who understand your needs.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees. JustGiving and Blackbaud charge 5% and 3% respectively on every transaction, plus they lack key tools like auctions and merchandise sales.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit. JustGiving's support runs on UK hours, while Blackbaud requires $10,000+ contracts for full support access.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
