JustGiving takes 5% from every donation. OneCause takes 5% plus $500 upfront. Both charge fees that add up — $5,000 gone on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
JustGiving VS OneCause
💯
JustGiving and OneCause take 5% off the top before you see a dollar. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, so your donors' full gifts go straight to your mission.
🧩
JustGiving handles peer-to-peer well but sends you elsewhere for ticketing and raffles. OneCause is built for big galas, not year-round giving. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, auctions, and your donor database in one place with zero fees.
🚀
OneCause charges $2,995 annually plus setup fees and requires training to unlock features. JustGiving runs on UK time with limited US nonprofit support. Zeffy is free to start, easy to learn, and built for small teams who need to fundraise now.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. We cover all platform fees and credit card processing costs so you keep every dollar raised. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and online stores in one place. You get everything without paying for separate tools or plan upgrades.
Yes. Zeffy's support team is based in North America and knows US tax rules, compliance requirements, and fundraising best practices. You get fast answers during your working hours.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and online stores at zero cost. JustGiving and OneCause either don't offer these tools or charge thousands in annual fees to access them.
You get free support from real people who know US nonprofits. Unlike competitors that limit help to paying customers, Zeffy offers live chat, phone, and email support to everyone.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript