JustGiving charges 5% on donations. Raise 365 charges 8% total. Both platforms take cuts from your fundraising — $500 vs $800 lost on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
JustGiving VS Raise 365
🆓
JustGiving takes 5% plus card fees. Raise 365 takes 5% plus 2.9% plus $0.30 per donation. Zeffy covers all costs so your $1,000 raffle stays at $1,000.
🇺🇸
JustGiving's support runs on UK hours and UK rules. Raise 365's support is unclear and reviews report slow responses. Zeffy's team answers fast during your working hours and knows US compliance.
🧰
JustGiving sends you elsewhere for raffles and ticketing. Raise 365 locks features behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you everything you need to fundraise in one free platform.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. There are no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly charges. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy running, so your organization keeps every dollar raised.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles ticketing, raffles, auctions, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donation forms all in one platform. You won't need multiple tools or pay extra fees to access different fundraising features.
Yes. Zeffy's support team is based in North America and knows US tax rules, compliance requirements, and fundraising best practices. You'll get fast answers during your working hours from people who understand your challenges.
Yes. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers for all donation types, plus credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. You can also process donations in person using our mobile app — no card readers needed.
No. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, online stores, and all fundraising tools at zero cost. You'll never hit a paywall or need to upgrade to run the campaigns your community needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript