Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
$600/year
Monthly fee and card fees
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction (nonprofit rate through PayPal and Stripe)
2.99% + $0.30
per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, and Discover; American Express: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH/Direct Debit: 1% + $0.30 (max $5) per transaction + $5 per returned transaction; Chargeback fee: $15 USD
Platform fees
$0
Keela does not charge any platform fees or transaction fees on top of payment processor fees
$600/year
Payment Enablement Fee for organizations using payment-enabled solutions
Monthly fees
$134-$430/month
depending on contact tier; custom pricing for 10,000+ contacts
$99-$119/month
Starting price for Starter and Basic plans; pricing is usage-based per constituent record count
Value for money
4.4
7.2

Features
4.4/5
Intuitive donor management with solid email tools. Setup takes a few hours; some features need training.
3.5/5
Powerful but complex. Steep learning curve and setup requires significant time investment and support.
Donations
Keela offers donor management with basic online donation forms, but charges processing fees on every transaction
eTapestry processes online donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly software fees starting at $59.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - you'll need to integrate with third-party platforms and manage multiple systems
eTapestry doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional software to sell tickets and manage event registration.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools that require manual setup and lack automated supporter engagement
eTapestry offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but charges processing fees on every donation raised by your supporters.
Auctions
No auction functionality available - you'll need separate platforms to run silent or live auctions
eTapestry doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and payments.
Raffles
No built-in raffle functionality - requires workarounds or additional software to run fundraising raffles
eTapestry doesn't provide raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
No e-commerce features for selling merchandise or products to support your cause
eTapestry doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need to integrate third-party store solutions and manage inventory separately.
Memberships
Keela offers basic membership tracking within donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.
eTapestry offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and categories, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Donor Management/CRM
Keela provides comprehensive donor management with contact tracking, giving history, and basic reporting, though advanced analytics require premium subscriptions.
Strong donor database with contact management, gift tracking, and relationship mapping. Includes wealth screening and prospect research tools for larger nonprofits.
Emails & Newsletter
Keela includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but advanced automation features require higher-tier plans that many small nonprofits find costly.
Limited email capabilities - basic donor communications and thank you messages. No advanced segmentation or newsletter design tools built-in.
Payment Processing
Keela integrates with Stripe and PayPal for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your fundraising costs.
Keela integrates with Stripe and PayPal for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, increasing your fundraising costs.

Payment methods
Basic online donations only, no modern payment options
Requires separate payment processor for credit cards
Credit Card Payments
Limited - Basic online donation forms available, but payment processing is not Keela's primary focus
Limited - requires integration with separate payment processors like PayPal or Stripe
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Keela's donation forms don't include modern wallet payment options
Not supported - no built-in digital wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing
Not supported - eTapestry focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Keela is donor management software without in-person payment capabilities
Not supported - eTapestry is web-based donor management software without mobile payment features

Customer Support
4.4/5
3.5/5 Unlimited Support
Keela offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
eTapestry offers tiered support based on subscription level
Phone Support / Office Hours Keela provides phone support during standard business hours
eTapestry provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Keela offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
eTapestry offers training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Keela maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
eTapestry has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Keela provides live chat support during business hours
eTapestry provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan level — higher tiers get priority help and phone access Support quality varies by subscription tier — premium plans receive faster response times