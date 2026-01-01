Keela and Little Green Light help you track donors and send emails, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Keela VS Little Green Light
Keela and Little Green Light charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Keela and Little Green Light focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing features. Zeffy includes everything you need for fundraising campaigns.
Keela and Little Green Light require third-party integrations for payment processing. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay out of the box.
Zeffy gives you everything you need without the monthly fees. While Keela and Little Green Light charge monthly subscriptions plus transaction fees on every donation, Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions covering our costs.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one free platform. Unlike Keela or Little Green Light, you won't need separate tools for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy is 100% free while Keela and Little Green Light charge monthly fees starting at $45 plus transaction costs. This means more of your donations stay with your cause instead of going to software expenses.
Zeffy tracks donor relationships while processing donations, events, and campaigns in one place. Keela and Little Green Light focus only on data management, requiring separate tools for actual fundraising activities.
Keela and Little Green Light charge monthly fees starting at $45 plus transaction costs on every gift. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, fundraising tools, and payment processing completely free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
