Keela and LiveImpact both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Keela VS Live Impact
Keela and LiveImpact charge monthly fees plus card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Keela and LiveImpact focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one place.
Keela and LiveImpact limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While Keela charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of donations with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy offers donor management plus integrated payment processing at zero cost. LiveImpact charges $150/month plus card fees and lacks built-in donation processing, requiring you to use separate payment systems.
Yes, Zeffy manages donor data while processing donations, memberships, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns at zero fees. You get complete fundraising tools without the monthly costs that Keela and LiveImpact charge.
Zeffy gives you donor management plus complete fundraising tools at zero cost. Unlike Keela and LiveImpact that charge monthly fees, you keep 100% of donations while tracking donor relationships, processing gifts, and running campaigns.
Keela charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, while LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card fees. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking capabilities with integrated fundraising tools at zero fees, letting you invest more in your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
