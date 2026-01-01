Keela and Planning Center help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Keela VS Planning Center
Keela and Planning Center charge monthly fees plus processing costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of what donors give.
Keela and Planning Center focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs in one place.
Keela and Planning Center offer limited payment options. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Tap to Pay for in-person events.
Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors instead of charging nonprofits monthly fees. While Keela starts at $51/month and Planning Center charges subscription fees, Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost so every dollar stays with your mission.
You get the same donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reports as expensive platforms, but without the monthly bills. Zeffy includes everything Keela and Planning Center offer for donor management, plus event ticketing and online stores in one free platform.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Keela charges $51+ monthly plus 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. You get the same CRM features without the costly subscription eating into your mission budget.
Unlike Planning Center's church-only focus, Zeffy serves all nonprofits with comprehensive donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed giving reports. Plus, you avoid monthly fees that drain funds from your programs.
Yes! While Keela and Planning Center require separate tools for events and sales, Zeffy includes ticketing, online stores, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising. One platform handles everything without extra costs or integrations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
