Keela VS Sumac

Keela and Sumac both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, donation forms, email campaigns, and event management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Keela charges $119+ monthly plus 2.9% per donation. Sumac starts at $179+ monthly plus processing fees. Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions.
🧰
Keela lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Sumac requires separate software for events and stores. Zeffy includes everything your nonprofit needs to raise funds.
🚀
Keela requires Stripe setup and training webinars. Sumac needs technical integration work. Zeffy works instantly with no setup costs or learning curve.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees on donations. While Keela and Sumac charge monthly fees plus 2.9% on every gift, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy tracks donor history, manages contacts, and sends automated thank-you emails just like expensive CRMs. The difference? You get all these features without monthly software fees or transaction costs eating into your fundraising budget.
Yes, plus more. Zeffy manages donor data, processes gifts, sends receipts, and tracks giving patterns. Unlike Keela or Sumac, you also get event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising at no cost to your organization.
Keela and Sumac charge monthly fees starting at $119 and $179 plus 2.9% on every donation. Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and giving analytics with zero fees. Your donors keep 100% of their gifts.
Zeffy includes donor profiles, giving history, automated thank-you emails, and detailed reports at no cost. Unlike Keela and Sumac, you also get event ticketing, online stores, and membership tools without paying extra monthly fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript