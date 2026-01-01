Keela and Tessitura offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and donation forms — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Keela VS Tessitura
Keela charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, while Tessitura costs $8,000+/month. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Keela lacks auctions and raffles, Tessitura requires separate tools for peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising.
Keela requires third-party integrations, Tessitura demands technical expertise to manage. Zeffy works right out of the box for any nonprofit team.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or transaction costs. While Keela charges monthly fees plus card processing fees that eat into every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly plus setup fees, making it unaffordable for most small nonprofits. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking and relationship management features at zero cost, so you can focus your budget on your mission instead of software.
Yes. While Keela and Tessitura focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get everything in one platform without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy gives you powerful donor tracking, relationship management, and communication tools without monthly fees or transaction costs. While Keela charges monthly fees plus processing fees and Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly, Zeffy keeps your donor data organized and accessible at zero cost.
You get complete donor profiles, giving history, automated thank-you emails, and segmentation tools without paying monthly software fees. Unlike other donor management platforms that eat into your budget, Zeffy lets you invest every dollar in your mission while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
