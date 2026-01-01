Keela offers nonprofit-focused donor management while Veracross serves private schools with development office tools. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Keela VS Veracross
💯
Keela and Veracross take monthly subscription fees plus processing costs from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Keela lacks auction and raffle features, while Veracross requires separate software for events and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
🎓
Keela and Veracross offer tiered support that costs more for better help. Zeffy provides unlimited support and training webinars for every organization.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Keela charges $119+ monthly plus transaction fees, and Veracross adds processing costs to every gift. You get donor profiles, giving history, and engagement tracking without the budget drain that monthly subscriptions create.
Both Keela and Veracross charge monthly subscription fees that can cost thousands annually, plus transaction fees on donations. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and management capabilities completely free. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of their intended gift reaches your mission.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Keela charges monthly subscription costs plus transaction fees on every donation. You keep 100% of what donors give, plus get built-in fundraising tools like events, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns that Keela requires costly add-ons for.
Keela charges monthly subscription fees starting at $119 plus 2.9% + 30¢ on every transaction. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly costs or transaction fees. Donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but 100% of their intended donation goes to your cause.
Yes, Zeffy provides comprehensive donor profiles, giving history, and engagement tracking just like Keela. Plus you get integrated fundraising tools for events, auctions, and campaigns that work seamlessly with your donor data. All without the monthly fees that can cost small nonprofits thousands annually.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
