Kindful VS Little Green Light

Little Green Light

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$119/month
plus card fees per gift
$45/month
plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per credit card transaction via Stripe or Authorize.Net; ACH at lower rates
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction for online donations; paid to the payment processor, no fee to LGL
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees; 1% fee on third-party transactions after Bloomerang acquisition
$0
No platform fees; all features and unlimited users are included in the monthly subscription price
Monthly fees
$119 - $699 per month
Pricing varies by plan based on number of records
$45/month
For up to 2,500 records; higher tiers available with increasing monthly fees
Value for money
4.4
4.9

Features
N/A – Kindful requires integrations for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online sales. Setup takes time.
4.9/5 – Little Green Light has solid donor tools but charges extra fees and needs separate software for events.
Donations
Basic donation tracking and reporting, but requires integration with separate payment processors for online giving
Processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You'll also pay monthly fees starting at $39/month for basic donor management features.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - requires integration with external platforms for selling event tickets
Doesn't include event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual processes to connect attendee data to your donor records.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - mainly tracks campaigns but doesn't provide full campaign creation tools
Doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate fundraising software and manual work to import supporter data into your donor database.
Auctions
Kindful doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need separate software to run silent or live auctions for your fundraising events
Little Green Light doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor database.
Raffles
No raffle management capabilities - you'll need additional software to run ticket sales and drawings
Little Green Light doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants in your donor system.
Online store
No built-in online store functionality - you'll need third-party e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products
Little Green Light doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce software and manual processes to connect sales to donor records.
Memberships
Kindful offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.
Little Green Light offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and tags, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database with contact management, giving history tracking, and basic reporting. Includes donor communication logs and relationship tracking.
Strong donor database with contact management, gift tracking, and reporting. Offers custom fields and relationship mapping, but interface can feel outdated for newer users.
Emails & Newsletter
Includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and basic templates. Integrates with donor data for targeted campaigns.
Provides basic email capabilities with templates and segmentation, but limited automation features and no advanced personalization options for donor communications.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring donations and basic payment forms.
Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring donations and basic payment forms. Supports recurring donations and basic payment forms.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring donations and basic payment forms.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Customer Support
N/A
4.9/5
Unlimited Support
Kindful offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited for all users
Little Green Light offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours
Kindful provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans
Little Green Light provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars
Kindful offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Little Green Light offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Kindful

maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Little Green Light has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Kindful provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Little Green Light provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier — phone help limited to paid subscribers
Support varies by plan level — higher tiers get priority assistance class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Unlimited Support</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Kindful offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited for all users</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Little Green Light offers limited support based on plan tier</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Kindful provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Little Green Light provides phone support during standard business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Kindful offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Little Green Light offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Kindful maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Little Green Light has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Kindful provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Little Green Light provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan tier — phone help limited to paid subscribers</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support varies by plan level — higher tiers get priority assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>