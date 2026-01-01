Kindful and Planning Center help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindful VS Planning Center
💰
Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees, Planning Center adds monthly costs on top of processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Kindful lacks payment processing and Planning Center offers limited giving tools. Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, and stores in one platform.
🫶
Kindful and Planning Center offer tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited help to every organization, regardless of size or budget.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees. You get donation processing, donor tracking, and email tools in one place without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Unlike Planning Center's monthly fees plus card fees, Zeffy provides donor management at zero cost. You can track gifts, send thank-you emails, and manage donor relationships without platform fees reducing your fundraising impact.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing and donor management in one platform with zero fees. While competitors charge monthly costs plus transaction fees, you keep 100% of donations and still get complete donor tracking tools.
Zeffy combines donation processing and donor management with zero platform fees. While Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees, you get complete donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and gift processing without monthly costs draining your budget.
Unlike Planning Center's monthly fees plus card fees, Zeffy offers donor management at zero cost with built-in payment processing. You can collect donations, track donor relationships, and send follow-ups all in one place without platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
