Kindful and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees, and ProDon adds monthly costs on top of transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Kindful and ProDon focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need for events and campaigns in one platform.
Kindful and ProDon require complex technical setup and training. Zeffy works right out of the box, so you can launch your first campaign in minutes.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reports without monthly costs eating into your budget.
ProDon's monthly fees plus card fees quickly add up, especially for smaller organizations. Zeffy provides the same donor management capabilities with zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
Unlike Kindful and ProDon that focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with event ticketing, online stores, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All in one platform, all fee-free.
Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools in one fee-free platform. While Kindful and ProDon charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy offers donor tracking, automated receipts, and campaign management with zero platform fees.
Traditional donor management platforms like Kindful ($119/month) and ProDon stack monthly and card fees that drain your budget. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and management capabilities with zero platform fees, keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
