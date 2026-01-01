Kindful and StratusLive offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated acknowledgments, and donation forms with zero fees — so you can focus on building relationships instead of managing subscription costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindful VS Stratus Live
Kindful and StratusLive charge $99-119 monthly plus card fees on every gift. Zeffy offers donor management with zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
Kindful and StratusLive only track donors but can't run events or sell tickets. Zeffy handles auctions, raffles, and ticketing alongside donor stewardship.
Kindful and StratusLive cost $1,200+ annually before processing fees. Zeffy gives you donor management plus full fundraising capabilities at zero cost.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Kindful costs $119/month plus card fees and StratusLive charges $99/month plus processing fees. You keep 100% of donations and get powerful CRM tools without monthly subscriptions eating into your budget.
Unlike Kindful and StratusLive which don't process payments directly, Zeffy handles everything in one place with zero fees. Accept credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay while tracking donor relationships seamlessly without juggling multiple platforms.
Absolutely. While Kindful and StratusLive charge monthly fees plus processing costs, Zeffy provides donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship management at zero cost. Small nonprofits save thousands annually while getting the same essential features.
Zeffy provides complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Kindful costs $119/month and StratusLive charges $99/month plus processing fees. Track donors, send receipts, and build relationships without monthly costs eating your budget.
Kindful and StratusLive charge monthly subscriptions that add up to over $1,000 annually. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking, automated receipts, and CRM features at zero cost, letting you invest every dollar in your mission instead.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
