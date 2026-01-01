Kindful and Tessitura help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindful VS Tessitura
🧾
Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees, while Tessitura costs $8,000+/month. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🎯
Kindful and Tessitura lack auction and raffle tools, forcing you to buy separate software. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
🌱
Kindful and Tessitura require technical expertise and complex setup. Zeffy works right away for teams of any size.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the monthly fees. While Kindful charges $119/month plus processing fees on every gift, Zeffy offers donor tracking, gift history, and relationship management at zero cost. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly and targets large arts organizations with complex needs. Zeffy provides donor management, online donations, and event ticketing designed for small nonprofits. You get everything you need without the enterprise price tag or setup fees.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one platform. Track supporter history, manage relationships, and process gifts without paying monthly software fees or transaction charges. Everything works together to help you focus on your mission.
Traditional donor management platforms like Kindful charge $119/month plus processing fees, while Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly. Zeffy gives you donor profiles, gift tracking, and relationship management without monthly software fees or transaction charges.
Zeffy tracks donor history and manages relationships just like expensive CRMs, but without the hefty price tag. You get complete supporter profiles, gift records, and communication tools. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
