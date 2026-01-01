Kindful and Zoho CRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindful VS Zoho CRM
💸
Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees, while Zoho CRM costs $20/user/month with add-ons. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
🧩
Kindful requires third-party integrations for payments, while Zoho CRM needs external software for donations. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
🛠️
Kindful lacks auctions and raffles, while Zoho CRM has no fundraising tools at all. Zeffy offers complete fundraising capabilities built for nonprofits.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Kindful charges $119/month plus transaction fees on every gift. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike Zoho CRM's $20/user/month plus add-on costs, Zeffy provides nonprofit-specific donor tools at zero cost. You get donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking built for nonprofits, not generic business CRM features.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor tracking. You get event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer fundraising, and membership management all in one platform with zero fees, while competitors charge extra for these features or don't offer them.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees. Unlike Kindful's $119/month or Zoho's $20/user costs, you get donor tracking, payment processing, and fundraising tools without monthly charges or transaction fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations since we charge zero fees. Kindful costs $119/month plus card fees, while Zoho charges $20/user plus add-ons. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
