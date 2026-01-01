Limelight Events and Qtego help you run fundraising events, but they charge fees that cut into your event proceeds. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, auction tools, and donation forms — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Limelight Events VS Qtego
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Limelight Events and Qtego charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your auction or raffle actually raises money for your mission.
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Limelight Events lacks auction tools while Qtego misses raffle features. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, donations, and ticketing without needing multiple platforms.
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Limelight Events offers limited support and Qtego provides tiered help based on your plan. Zeffy gives unlimited support to every nonprofit at no extra cost.
Event management platforms charge monthly fees plus processing costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need for free - ticketing, donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero platform fees.
While Limelight Events charges $99/month plus card fees and Qtego requires custom quotes with processing fees, Zeffy is completely free. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. Unlike event-only platforms, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donation pages, membership management, online stores, and donor CRM - all in one free platform designed specifically for nonprofits.
Event platforms offer limited business-hours support that costs extra. Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, help center, and phone calls because we're built by and for nonprofits who need reliable help.
Event platforms focus on corporate events and charge monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy is designed specifically for nonprofits with free ticketing, donations, auctions, and complete fundraising tools in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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