Little Green Light and Virtuous help you track donors, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Little Green Light VS Virtuous
Little Green Light charges $45/month plus card fees, and Virtuous adds monthly subscription costs on top of processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Little Green Light and Virtuous focus on donor management but require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to run complete fundraising campaigns in one platform.
Little Green Light and Virtuous require training webinars and complex setup processes. Zeffy works right out of the box with simple tools that let you launch your first campaign in minutes.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations, while Little Green Light and Virtuous charge monthly fees plus processing fees on every gift. You keep 100% of donations and get built-in payment processing, email tools, and reporting in one platform.
Little Green Light starts at $45/month plus card fees, and Virtuous charges monthly fees plus processing fees. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly costs or processing fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. While Little Green Light and Virtuous focus mainly on donor databases, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, raffles, and auctions. Everything you need to raise funds without paying fees.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or processing costs. While Little Green Light charges $45/month plus card fees and Virtuous adds monthly costs on top of processing fees, you keep every dollar donated and get donor tracking, gift history, and communication tools built-in.
Little Green Light and Virtuous charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees on every gift. Zeffy offers the same donor database features with zero monthly costs and zero processing fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you never pay required fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
