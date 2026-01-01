LiveImpact and Neon One help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Live Impact VS Neon One
LiveImpact charges $150/month plus 2.9% per gift, while Neon One adds monthly fees on top of processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
LiveImpact lacks auction and raffle tools, while Neon One requires expensive upgrades for peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything at no cost.
LiveImpact and Neon One restrict support access by plan level, leaving smaller nonprofits with limited help. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization.
LiveImpact charges $150/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees - track giving history, send thank-you emails, and build lasting relationships without monthly costs eating into your mission funds.
Neon One starts at $50/month plus processing fees on every gift. Zeffy gives you the same donor tracking and communication tools with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one platform. Track donor history, send personalized thank-you messages, and manage relationships - all without the monthly fees that other platforms charge.
Most donor management platforms charge monthly fees plus processing costs on every gift. Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, communication tools, and relationship management with zero platform fees. Keep 100% of donations while building stronger donor connections.
Paid CRM platforms like LiveImpact and Neon One charge $50-150/month plus transaction fees. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking, thank-you automation, and giving history tools without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
