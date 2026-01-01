Wildapricot

Membership Platforms Features
Membership Tiers & Levels Member Database
Automated Renewals Member Portals Membership Cards Access Control
Member Communications Custom Membership Forms Subscription / Dues Management

Pricing
$199/month
plus card fees per member
20% surcharge
on third-party payments (in addition to monthly fees)
Processing fees
3.0%
Varies by tier; lower rates available on higher plans and integrates with third-party payment processors.
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction for Visa, MasterCard, and Discover; higher rate for American Express.
Platform fees
N/A
Not specified; included in annual subscription pricing
$0
No platform fees; avoids the Payment System Servicing Fee that applies to some third-party payment systems.
Monthly fees
$3,500–$4,500 annually
Annual subscription; pricing varies by plan.
$4.99
monthly pass-through fee.
Value for money
4.2
4.3

Features
4.3/5
Powerful but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance for small teams.
4.3/5
User-friendly with solid automation, but transaction fees add up quickly.
Donations
Basic donation forms available, but limited customization and higher processing fees than dedicated fundraising platforms
WildApricot doesn't include donation tools. You'd need to integrate third-party donation software and pay additional transaction fees.
Ticketing
Event registration and ticketing for member events, with basic seating charts and check-in features
WildApricot includes event registration and ticketing with payment processing, but charges transaction fees on top of membership costs.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising features - members can't create their own campaigns or fundraising pages
WildApricot doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need separate fundraising software to run member-driven campaigns.
Auctions
MemberClicks doesn't offer auction tools - you'd need a separate platform to run fundraising auctions for your nonprofit
WildApricot doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles
No raffle or lottery management tools - you'd need to handle ticket sales and drawings through other methods
WildApricot doesn't offer raffle functionality. You'd need external raffle software and manual ticket management processes.
Online store
Built-in store for selling merchandise to members, with inventory tracking and basic payment processing
WildApricot includes basic e-commerce for selling merchandise and event tickets, but with limited customization options.
Memberships
MemberClicks offers member directory, renewal tracking, and tiered membership levels. However, setup requires technical knowledge and ongoing maintenance can be complex for small nonprofit teams.
WildApricot offers member directories, renewal automation, and tiered membership levels with custom fields and member portals for self-service management.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic contact management for members, but limited fundraising tools. Not designed for comprehensive donor stewardship or campaign management that nonprofits need.
Basic contact management and donation tracking, but limited fundraising tools compared to dedicated nonprofit CRM solutions.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email tools for member communications and newsletters. Limited design options and automation features compared to dedicated email platforms.
Built-in email marketing with templates, automated workflows, and member segmentation for targeted communications and event announcements.
Payment Processing
Processes membership dues and event payments through third-party integrations. Transaction fees apply on top of monthly subscription costs, increasing your overall expenses.
Processes membership dues and event payments through third-party integrations. Transaction fees apply on top of monthly subscription costs, increasing your overall expenses.

Payment methods
Basic credit cards only through third-party setup
Credit cards and digital wallets with extra fees
Credit Card Payments
Basic support - Accepts credit cards through third-party integrations for membership dues
Supported - Accepts major credit cards through Stripe and PayPal integrations with transaction fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
Supported - Available through Stripe integration for online payments with additional processing fees
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - MemberClicks focuses on membership management, not payment processing
Not supported - WildApricot focuses on membership management with basic payment processing through third-party integrations
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality
Not supported - WildApricot is web-based membership software without mobile point-of-sale capabilities

Customer Support
4.3/5
Unlimited Support WildApricot limits support based on subscription tier, with higher plans getting priority
Phone Support / Office Hours WildApricot offers phone support during business hours for premium plan subscribers
Webinars
WildApricot offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Help Center
WildApricot maintains a knowledge base with articles and guides for self-service help
Email WildApricot provides email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team Support access varies by plan tier with priority help for premium subscribers only