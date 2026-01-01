Neon One and StratusLIVE both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees and transaction costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, fundraising pages, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Neon One VS Stratus Live
Neon One charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, and StratusLive starts at $99/month plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Neon One and StratusLive lack built-in payment processing for ACH, Apple Pay, and tap-to-pay. Zeffy includes all payment methods with no additional setup or integration costs.
Neon One and StratusLive limit support based on your subscription tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While Neon One charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees, making it expensive for smaller organizations. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking, communication tools, and reporting features at zero cost. You get professional donor management without the hefty price tag.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with full donor management in one platform. Track giving history, send personalized communications, and build lasting relationships. Unlike competitors who charge fees on every gift, Zeffy keeps your donor data and donations fee-free.
Traditional donor management platforms like Neon One and StratusLive charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy offers complete donor management at zero cost. Track giving history, send personalized communications, and build lasting relationships without monthly subscriptions or fees eating into your donations.
Paid CRM solutions can cost $99+ monthly plus card fees, making them expensive for small nonprofits. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking, communication tools, and relationship management features without any costs. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your donations for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
