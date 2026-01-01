Neon One and Tessitura help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up fast. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Neon One VS Tessitura
💯
Neon One charges monthly fees plus card fees, while Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
💳
Neon One and Tessitura require third-party payment setups. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay out of the box.
☎️
Neon One and Tessitura offer tiered support based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike Neon One's monthly charges plus card fees per gift, you keep every dollar donated while getting simple donor tracking, automated receipts, and easy reporting.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly and targets large arts organizations. Zeffy is built for small nonprofits with zero fees, simple donor profiles, gift tracking, and volunteer management. You get essential tools without the complexity or cost.
Yes. While Neon One and Tessitura focus mainly on donor data, Zeffy combines donor management with free fundraising tools like events, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Everything works together seamlessly at zero cost.
Most donor platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your donations. Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors, so you pay nothing. Your donor data, gift tracking, and automated receipts are completely free.
Enterprise platforms like Tessitura cost $8,000+ monthly and overwhelm small nonprofits with complexity. Zeffy gives you clean donor profiles, simple gift tracking, and easy reporting without the bloat or cost. Perfect for nonprofits focused on impact, not software.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript