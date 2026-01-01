Neon One and Veracross both help schools manage donors and fundraising, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, event ticketing, and fundraising tools with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your school.
Neon One VS Veracross
Neon One and Veracross charge monthly subscription fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money stays with your mission.
Neon One and Veracross focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise effectively.
Neon One and Veracross offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, regardless of size or budget.
Zeffy gives you 100% of every donation with zero platform fees, while Neon One charges monthly subscription costs plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You keep more money for your mission and get the same donor tracking features without the complexity.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations, while Veracross charges processing fees on every transaction. Plus, Zeffy includes fundraising tools like auctions and peer-to-peer campaigns that Veracross doesn't offer.
Yes, Zeffy provides donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without any monthly subscription fees. You get comprehensive donor management plus fundraising tools like ticketing and online stores, all at zero cost.
Zeffy gives you 100% of donations with zero platform fees, while traditional donor management systems charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees. You get complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reports without the complexity or costs.
Zeffy tracks donor relationships just like expensive CRM systems, but without monthly fees eating into your budget. You get giving history, communication logs, and donor insights, plus fundraising tools like auctions and events all in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
