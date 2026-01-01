Snap! Raise takes $20,000 from every $100,000 raised. Peoplesfundraising takes $1,750. Both charge fees — Zeffy takes $0.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Peoplesfundraising VS Snap! Raise
🎟️
Peoplesfundraising takes 1.75–2.75% per ticket, and Snap! Raise takes 20%. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps 100% of ticket sales for your mission.
💰
Whether you're running a monthly 50/50 or a one-time raffle, platform fees add up fast. Zeffy gives you ticket sales tracking, winner selection, and compliance tools at no cost — so more of what you raise actually funds your work.
🛡️
Peoplesfundraising requires paid plans to unlock raffle features, and Snap! Raise is built for schools, not nonprofits. Zeffy gives you raffle tools, donor data, and email follow-ups in one place — free from day one, no upgrades required.
Unlike platforms that charge 1.75-20% fees, Zeffy is completely free. You get donation forms, events, donor management, and email tools without paying platform cuts or monthly subscriptions.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero processing fees. Many competitors only accept cards or charge extra for different payment methods.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees on donations, events, raffles, ticketing, and everything else. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform running, but you keep 100% of what they give to your cause.
Yes. Zeffy includes built-in donor management, email tools, and reporting so you can track giving history, send thank-you messages, and build relationships without paying for separate software or switching between platforms.
Everything. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, memberships, CRM, and email tools at no cost. There are no paid tiers or feature upgrades to unlock.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript