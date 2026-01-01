Pledge It charges $150 monthly plus transaction fees. Qgiv takes 3.95% on every donation. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — Zeffy takes $0.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pledge It charges $150/month plus card fees, and Qgiv charges up to $259/month plus 3.95% per donation. Zeffy gives you donations, events, peer-to-peer, auctions, and CRM with zero platform fees and zero processing fees.
Pledge It costs $150/month and Qgiv costs $259/month for peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer campaigns, team pages, and progress tracking at no cost, so you can launch fundraisers without budgeting for software.
Pledge It focuses on peer-to-peer only, and Qgiv charges extra for auctions and raffles. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, memberships, auctions, raffles, CRM, and email in one platform with zero fees.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions and raffles at no cost — list items, track bids, and collect payments with zero fees. Pledge It doesn't offer auctions or raffles at all. Qgiv charges $259/month for auctions plus add-on fees for raffles.
Yes. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers and offers tap-to-pay from any phone — all fee-free. Pledge It doesn't support ACH transfers. Qgiv requires separate hardware purchases for in-person payments.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, monthly costs, or processing fees. Pledge It charges $150/month plus 2.9% transaction fees. Qgiv charges $40-$259/month plus 3.95% processing fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and memberships at no cost. Pledge It and Qgiv require paid plans for most features, with peer-to-peer costing $150-$259/month extra.
Zeffy provides free, unlimited support with live chat, email, and phone help from nonprofit experts. Pledge It and Qgiv limit support by business hours and plan tiers, with priority help reserved for higher-paying customers.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
