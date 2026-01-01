Qgiv

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing
Varies
$150/mo plus card fees per gift
Varies
3.95% + card fees + monthly plans
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
standard payment processing fees via Stripe, charged in addition to subscription
3.95% + $0.30
per transaction (Qgiv + merchant); add 1% for peer-to-peer
Platform fees
N/A
No explicit platform fee percentage mentioned; subscription-based pricing model
N/A
No platform fees mentioned separately; included in monthly subscription tiers
Monthly fees
$150/month
$150 per month or $1,200 per year (saves 33%)
$0
Starting at $0/month; Basic: $40/month, Standard: $125/month, Text fundraising: $159/month, Peer-to-peer and auctions: $259/month
Value for money
4.9
4.6

Features
5/5
Very high ease-of-use and user-friendly interface, but advanced features require paid plans.
4.6/5
Feature-rich platform but has a steep learning curve; most teams need training.
Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom branding; advanced features require a paid plan.
Donation forms with recurring giving and tribute gifts; requires paid plan and 3.95% processing fee.
Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools; available on paid plans only. Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools; available on paid plans only.
Event registration and ticketing with seating options and check-in; requires paid plan.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and activity tracking; limited on free plan.
Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards; requires top-tier paid plan. Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards; requires top-tier paid plan.
Auctions
No auction features; focuses on peer-to-peer and activity-based fundraising only.
Online and silent auction tools with mobile bidding and item management; requires highest-tier plan.
Raffles
No raffle tools; requires third-party integration for prize drawings. No raffle tools; requires third-party integration for prize drawings.
Auction and raffle tools available; require add-on fees on top of subscription.
Online store
No online store functionality; not designed for selling merchandise.
No built-in online store; requires third-party integration for merchandise sales. No built-in online store; requires third-party integration for merchandise sales.
Memberships
No membership management; designed for campaign-based fundraising, not ongoing member relationships.
No membership tiers or member portals; only recurring giving programs.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor data and campaign tracking; limited CRM features compared to dedicated systems. Basic donor data and campaign tracking; limited CRM features compared to dedicated systems.
Donor database with giving history, custom fields, and segmentation; limited compared to dedicated CRMs.
Emails & Newsletter
Campaign-specific emails and updates; limited donor communication outside active campaigns.
Built-in email campaigns with templates, automation, and donor communication tools.
Payment Processing
Stripe integration; charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and requires a $150 monthly subscription. Stripe integration; charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and requires a $150 monthly subscription.
Qgiv Payments accepting credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; charges 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction. Qgiv Payments accepting credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; charges 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only.
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH; in-person payments supported with separate hardware purchase.
Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe with standard processing fees.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Qgiv with standard transaction fees.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe Checkout for faster mobile donations.
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay on donation forms and event registration pages.
ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers not supported for recurring pledges.
Supports ACH bank transfers for recurring donations to reduce processing costs on larger gifts.
Tap to Pay App
Native in-person payment tools not available; requires separate hardware setup for events and galas.
Offers mobile card readers and tablet POS solutions but requires hardware purchase and setup.

Customer Support
4.9/5
4.0/5
Unlimited Support
Support access limited to business hours with unclear response times - no dedicated nonprofit team
Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $100/mo
Phone Support / Office Hours
No phone support mentioned - support appears to rely on email and chat during standard business hours
Phone support available during business hours for paid customers - no weekend or evening help
Webinars
No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - requires self-service resources for campaign setup
No dedicated onboarding; onboarding is self-service via docs and occasional gated webinars No dedicated onboarding; onboarding is self-service via docs and occasional gated webinars
Help Center
Comprehensive resource library with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit best practices
Complete resource library with guides, tutorials, and FAQs designed specifically for nonprofit teams
Email
Email support available but response times and availability not clearly specified on public pages
Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher-tier customers
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and chat support during business hours with unclear response times for all users
Support access depends on plan tier with priority help for customers paying $100+ monthly