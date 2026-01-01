Pledge It charges $150 monthly plus 2.9% per transaction. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised — $2,000 gone on every $10,000 campaign.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pledge It VS Snap! Raise
💰
Pledge It costs $150/month plus card fees. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission instead of paying for software.
🧩
Pledge It and Snap! Raise focus on peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, memberships, donor management, and email tools in one place — so you can fundraise year-round without juggling platforms.
📲
Pledge It doesn't support ACH transfers. Snap! Raise only accepts credit cards. Zeffy accepts cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments with our tap-to-pay app — all with zero fees.
Pledge It charges $150 per month plus transaction fees. Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, no monthly costs, and no processing fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy supports peer-to-peer campaigns, donation forms, event ticketing, memberships, auctions, and raffles. You get everything in one platform instead of paying for separate tools or add-ons.
Absolutely. Zeffy is built for small teams with no tech background. Create forms in minutes, customize your branding, and start accepting donations the same day without training or setup fees.
Unlike platforms that charge monthly fees or take percentage cuts, Zeffy gives you everything for free. You get donations, events, auctions, memberships, and donor management without paying $150/month or losing 20% of your funds.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Many competitors only offer credit cards or charge extra for payment processing.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
