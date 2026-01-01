Virtuous

Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees stack up
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
N/A
Competitive rate with plan-based transaction fee discounts; exact percentage not disclosed. Third-party payment processing via Paysafe.
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; 3.5% + $0.30 for Amex; 1% + $0.50 for ACH (USA only); 1% international surcharge; 0.6% corporate card surcharge
Platform fees
N/A
Included in monthly subscription (online forms platform for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Cover).
0.7%
per transaction (Virtuous Giving app fee)
Monthly fees
$168 per month
Includes cloud hosting and online forms platform; higher tiers allow more files and require a quote.
$199/month
Standard plan with annual billing; higher-priced Pro and Enterprise plans available.
Value for money
3.0
4.4

Features
3.0/5
Steep learning curve. Requires extensive training and manual setup for most features.
4.4/5
Powerful but complex. 4.4/5
Powerful but complex. Strong donor tools, but setup and workflows demand technical knowledge.
Donations
ProDon tracks donor information and gift history but requires separate payment processing setup and additional transaction fees
Virtuous processes donations but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Strong donor tools, but setup and workflows demand technical knowledge.
Donations
Virtuous processes donations but charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Their donor management features require learning complex workflows and setup.
Ticketing
ProDon does not offer event ticketing capabilities - you'll need to integrate with third-party ticketing platforms
Virtuous doesn't offer event ticketing. Their donor management features require learning complex workflows and setup.
Ticketing
Virtuous doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual work to sync attendee data with donor profiles.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
ProDon offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through third-party integrations but with limited customization options
Virtuous offers peer-to-peer fundraising through their platform, but setup requires technical knowledge and ongoing campaign management can be complex.
Auctions
ProDon does not provide auction management features - requires separate auction software and manual data entry
Virtuous doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual work to sync attendee data with donor profiles.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Virtuous offers peer-to-peer fundraising through their platform, but setup requires technical knowledge and ongoing campaign management can be complex.
Auctions
Virtuous doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor records.
Raffles
ProDon lacks built-in raffle management tools - requires manual tracking or additional software integrations
Virtuous doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor records.
Raffles
Virtuous doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to import participant data into donor records.
Online store
ProDon does not include e-commerce functionality for selling merchandise or products online
Virtuous doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to import participant data into donor records.
Online store
Virtuous doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party store integration and manual processes to connect sales to donor profiles.
Memberships
ProDon offers basic membership tracking but requires manual setup and lacks automated renewal reminders or member portal features.
Virtuous focuses on donor relationships rather than membership management. You'd need third-party store integration and manual processes to connect sales to donor profiles.
Memberships
Virtuous focuses on donor relationships rather than membership management. Limited membership tracking and renewal features.
Donor Management/CRM
Comprehensive donor database with detailed giving history, but complex interface requires extensive training to use effectively.
Comprehensive donor database with relationship mapping. Limited membership tracking and renewal features.
Donor Management/CRM
Comprehensive donor database with relationship mapping. Tracks donor journeys, preferences, and communication history across touchpoints.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities with basic templates. No advanced segmentation or automated donor communication workflows.
Built-in email marketing with donor segmentation. Tracks donor journeys, preferences, and communication history across touchpoints.
Emails & Newsletter
Built-in email marketing with donor segmentation. Creates targeted campaigns based on giving history and engagement data.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through third-party integrations with additional transaction fees on top of ProDon's software costs.
Processes donations through third-party integrations with additional transaction fees on top of ProDon's software costs. Creates targeted campaigns based on giving history and engagement data.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through third-party integrations with additional transaction fees on top of ProDon's software costs.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
Credit cards and digital wallets, no tap-to-pay app
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - ProDon is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Yes - Processes all major credit cards with integrated payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - ProDon is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Yes - Supports digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - ProDon is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Yes - Accepts bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - ProDon is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
No - Does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations

Customer Support
3.0/5
4.4/5
Unlimited Support
ProDon offers limited support based on subscription tier
Virtuous offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited for all users
Phone Support / Office Unlimited Support
Virtuous offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited for all users
Phone Support / Office Hours
ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours
Virtuous provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers
Webinars Phone Support / Office Hours
Virtuous provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers
Webinars
ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for users
Virtuous offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
ProDon maintains a comprehensive Virtuous offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs
Virtuous maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs
Email
ProDon provides live chat support during business hours
Virtuous provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team help center with guides and FAQs
Virtuous maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs
Email
Virtuous provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours only Virtuous provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours only
Tiered support based on plan level with phone and chat limited to business hours Support access depends on subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours only
Tiered support based on plan level with phone and chat limited to business hours