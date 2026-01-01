ProDon and Virtuous offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, donation forms, event management, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pro Don VS Virtuous
ProDon and Virtuous charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
ProDon and Virtuous require separate software for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to run any fundraising campaign.
ProDon and Virtuous require extensive training and complex workflows. Zeffy works right out of the box with simple, clear tools any team can use.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools in one platform. While ProDon and Virtuous charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy offers everything free with optional donor contributions covering costs.
ProDon and Virtuous charge monthly software fees plus 2.9%+ per donation. Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no transaction costs. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform.
Yes. While ProDon and Virtuous focus on donor tracking, Zeffy includes donation processing, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all in one free platform.
Zeffy tracks donor relationships just like ProDon and Virtuous, but adds donation processing, event tools, and online stores in one free platform. No monthly software fees or complex training required.
ProDon and Virtuous charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that add up quickly. Zeffy offers complete donor management and fundraising tools for free, with donors choosing to support the platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
