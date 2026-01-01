PTOffice charges $399–$849 annually plus card fees. Raise 365 takes 8% of every donation. Both platforms cost your mission money — compare which takes less.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
PTOffice VS Raise 365
PTOffice charges $399–$849/year plus 2.9% card fees. Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing costs. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every donation, ticket sale, and raffle entry goes to your mission.
PTOffice and Raise 365 charge fees on every raffle ticket sold. Zeffy gives you raffle tools, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management with zero platform costs.
PTOffice locks you into annual contracts and Raise 365 offers unclear setup support. Zeffy gets you fundraising in under 30 minutes with free live chat, email, and phone support from nonprofit experts.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly subscriptions. PTOffice charges $399–$849 per year plus 2.9% processing fees. Raise 365 takes 5% platform fees plus 2.9% processing costs. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, silent auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns at no cost. PTOffice lacks auction tools and peer-to-peer features. Raise 365 locks ticketing and raffles behind paid plans. With Zeffy, you get everything fee-free.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. PTOffice only accepts card payments. Raise 365 limits ACH to recurring donations only. Zeffy gives donors more ways to give while you keep 100%.
Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support from nonprofit experts who understand your fundraising needs. PTOffice offers only basic email support with unclear response times. Raise 365 has poor support reviews with users reporting unhelpful and non-responsive assistance.
Yes. Zeffy has no contracts, commitments, or setup fees. You can start fundraising today and cancel anytime. PTOffice requires annual subscriptions starting at $399. Raise 365 has unclear pricing that requires contacting sales to understand costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
