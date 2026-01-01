Qgiv charges 3.95% + $0.30 per donation. Raise 365 charges 5% platform fee plus 2.9% + $0.30 processing — nearly $800 on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Qgiv charges 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $40. Raise 365 takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy covers all costs so you keep 100% of every dollar raised.
🚀
Qgiv charges $259/month for peer-to-peer fundraising. Raise 365 locks features behind paid plans. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer, raffles, and events at no cost so you can launch campaigns without budgeting for software.
🤝
Qgiv's support is tiered by plan level. Raise 365's support is described as unhelpful and non-responsive. Zeffy offers free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts with a 2–6 hour response time.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns at no cost. Unlike platforms that charge monthly fees starting at $40 or require upgrades for basic features, you get everything free.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation. Other platforms take 5-8% in fees, meaning you lose $50-80 on every $1,000 raised. We cover all processing costs so your full donation goes to your mission.
Zeffy offers free, unlimited support with 2-6 hour response times from people who understand nonprofits. No tiered support or paid plans required to get help when you need it most.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, ticketing, and event management at no cost. While Qgiv charges $259/month for auctions and Raise 365 doesn't offer auctions at all, you get everything free.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Unlike competitors that limit payment options or charge extra, all methods are included free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript