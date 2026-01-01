Qgiv charges 3.95% + $0.30 per donation plus monthly fees up to $259. Tithely charges 2.9% + $0.30 but was built for churches, not nonprofits.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Qgiv takes 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction and charges up to $259/month for peer-to-peer. Tithely takes 2.9% + $0.30 and charges up to $119/month for full access. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes to your mission.
Qgiv and Tithely lock essential tools behind paid plans — auctions, raffles, and event ticketing require subscriptions or add-ons. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, CRM, peer-to-peer, auctions, and raffles with zero monthly fees or paywalls.
Qgiv charges $259/month for peer-to-peer fundraising. Tithely doesn't offer peer-to-peer at all. Zeffy includes team campaigns, individual fundraising pages, and event ticketing at no cost, so you can launch campaigns without budgeting for software.
Yes. Zeffy offers free, unlimited support with live chat, email, and phone help for every nonprofit. Qgiv reserves priority support for paid customers starting at $100/month, while Tithely's support is designed for churches, not nonprofits.
No. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and an online store at zero cost. Qgiv requires add-on fees for auctions and third-party integrations for stores, while Tithely offers neither feature.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management with zero monthly fees. Qgiv charges $40-$259/month for these features, while Tithely charges $19-$119/month plus processing fees on every donation.
Absolutely. Zeffy works for food banks, animal rescues, youth programs, advocacy groups, and any mission. Tithely's tools are designed for churches, while Qgiv requires paid plans to access most fundraising features.
On a $10,000 fundraising goal, you'd save $395+ with Qgiv's 3.95% fees and $290+ with Tithely's 2.9% fees. Plus no monthly subscription costs. Every dollar saved goes directly to your mission instead of platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
