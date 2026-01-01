Raise 365 takes 8% total fees on every donation. Salsa Labs charges $349/month plus processing fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands annually.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Raise 365 VS Salsa Labs
Raise 365 takes 8% off every dollar raised. Salsa Labs charges $349/month plus card fees. Zeffy covers all costs so your $1,000 raffle stays at $1,000.
Raise 365 locks raffles behind paid plans. Salsa Labs has no raffle tools at all. Zeffy gives you raffles, ticketing, auctions, and donations in one place for free.
Raise 365 offers unclear setup with sparse help docs. Salsa Labs requires onboarding calls and training. Zeffy works right away — create your form and start fundraising in minutes.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and 50/50s at zero cost. Both Raise 365 and Salsa Labs either charge extra for these features or don't offer them at all.
On $10,000 raised annually, you'd save $800+ with Raise 365's fees and $4,000+ with Salsa Labs' monthly charges. Zeffy keeps 100% of donations in your hands.
Yes. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and membership fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns at no cost. No upgrades or hidden fees to access features you need for successful fundraising.
Most organizations launch their first campaign the same day they sign up. Our tools are built for small teams with no training required, unlike complex enterprise systems.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
