Raklet and WildApricot help you manage members and events, but they charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you membership management, donation processing, event ticketing, and donor communications — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Raklet VS Wildapricot
💰
Raklet and WildApricot charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every membership payment. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your recurring dues stay in your mission.
🛠️
Raklet and WildApricot focus on member directories and basic events. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donation tools built for fundraising.
🎧
Raklet and WildApricot limit phone support to higher-tier plans only. Zeffy provides unlimited email, phone, and chat support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy saves you money with zero platform fees while offering complete fundraising tools. Unlike Raklet and WildApricot that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of donations. You get everything you need without the budget drain.
Zeffy accepts all payment types including ACH, Apple Pay, and Tap to Pay with no platform fees. Raklet and WildApricot rely on third-party processors that add extra costs. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy's mission.
Yes, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores that membership platforms lack. You get comprehensive fundraising tools plus donor management in one free platform, eliminating the need for multiple paid solutions.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users at no cost. Raklet and WildApricot limit support by plan tier and charge monthly fees for basic access. You get better help without paying extra.
Membership platforms focus on member management but lack fundraising tools like auctions and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy offers complete fundraising capabilities with zero platform fees, saving you thousands annually.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
