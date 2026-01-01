Subsplash

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing
Varies - 2.9% to 6.9% plus card fees
Varies - 3% + card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 for cards per transaction; 1.9%-2.9% + $0.30 varies by payment processor and nonprofit verification; ACH at 1.9% + $0.30
Processing fees: 2.99% + $0.30 per credit/debit card transaction; 1% with no fixed fee for ACH (bank account)
Platform fees: 2.9% - Flex Plan: 2.9%-6.9% based on campaign type (2.9% for Events and Donations, higher for some activity types); Free Plan: 0% with optional donor tipping
Platform fees: N/A - Included in monthly subscription; no separate platform fees for giving
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly subscription fees or contracts required
Monthly fees: $0 - $0/month for Subsplash Giving; Platform fees starting at $99/month for broader services
Value for money: 4.7
Value for money: 4.2

Features
4.5/5 - Feature-rich platform with auctions, raffles, ticketing, and memberships, but most require paid plans.
4.4/5 - Strong church engagement and giving features, but limited fundraising tools and no auction or raffle support.
Donations: Donation forms with recurring giving and custom fields on all plans.
Donations: Donation forms with recurring giving and text-to-give, designed for churches rather than nonprofits.
Ticketing: Event ticketing with registration, check-in, and attendee management (paid plan required).
Ticketing: Event registration and ticketing (paid plan; setup via support). Ticketing: Event registration and ticketing (paid plan; setup via support).
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team leaderboards (paid plan required).
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Peer-to-peer campaigns with limited customization compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.
Auctions: Full auction platform with mobile and proxy bidding, item management, and real-time leaderboards (paid plan).
Auctions: No auction tools; platform focuses on church engagement, not fundraising events. Auctions: No auction tools; platform focuses on church engagement, not fundraising events.
Raffles: Full raffle tools with ticket sales, winner selection, and compliance features (paid plan).
Raffles: No raffle tools; requires a separate platform for compliant fundraising raffles.
Online store: Merchandise sales with inventory tracking and shipping options (paid plan required).
Online store: Digital content and product store for sermon downloads and church merchandise.
Memberships: Recurring membership programs with tiered levels, portals, and automated renewal reminders (paid plan for full features).
Memberships: Member directory and group management tools for church communities, not traditional nonprofit memberships.
Donor Management/CRM: Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation.
Donor Management/CRM: Donor profiles with giving history and engagement tracking, but church-focused rather than nonprofit-specific.
Emails & Newsletter: Built-in email campaigns with templates, automated receipts, and donor communication tools on all plans.
Emails & Newsletter: Push notifications and in-app messaging with limited traditional email campaign tools for donor newsletters.
Payment Processing: Stripe integration supporting cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH; fees 1.9%–2.9% + $0.30. Payment Processing: Stripe integration supporting cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH; fees 1.9%–2.9% + $0.30.
Payment Processing: Accepts cards (2.99% + $0.30) and ACH for recurring gifts at 1% per transaction.

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH for recurring gifts; no in-person payment tools.
Credit cards and limited digital wallets; ACH only for recurring gifts; no in-person options.
Credit Card Payments: Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe with standard processing fees.
Credit Card Payments: Accepts major credit and debit cards via Subsplash Giving; requires their processor and monthly platform fees.
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay through checkout for online donations only.
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Apple Pay and Google Pay not available on web checkout forms.
ACH / Bank Transfers: ACH bank transfers available for recurring donations to reduce fees on larger gifts.
ACH / Bank Transfers: ACH bank transfers available for recurring gifts only; one-time donations require credit cards.
Tap to Pay App: Native in-person payment tools not available; requires separate hardware for events and galas.
Tap to Pay App: Native tap-to-pay app not available; events require separate hardware or third-party solutions.

Customer Support
4.7/5
4.2/5
Unlimited Support: Support available on all plans but no nonprofit-specific guidance - general customer service approach Unlimited Support: Support available on all plans but no nonprofit-specific guidance - general customer service approach
Unlimited Support: Support gated by pricing tier - priority help reserved for higher-paying plans, not mission-driven teams
Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support available during business hours only - no evening or weekend coverage for urgent needs Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support available during business hours only - no evening or weekend coverage for urgent needs
Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support available for higher-tier plans only - not included on starter packages
Webinars: Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - some content gated to paid plan customers Webinars: Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - some content gated to paid plan customers
Webinars: Limited webinar content focused on church engagement - no nonprofit-specific fundraising training
Help Center: Comprehensive resource library with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit best practices
Help Center: Comprehensive help center with step-by-step guides but built for churches, not nonprofits
Email: Email support available but response times slow during peak fundraising seasons - no nonprofit-specific expertise Email: Email support available but response times slow during peak fundraising seasons - no nonprofit-specific expertise
Email: Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to enterprise customers
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: General customer service approach with no nonprofit-specific guidance or sector expertise
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support gated by pricing tier with priority help reserved for higher-paying plans