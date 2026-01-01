RallyUp charges up to 6.9% per campaign. Subsplash takes 2.99% on every donation. Both platforms charge fees — nonprofits lose hundreds on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
RallyUp VS Subsplash
🎟️
RallyUp takes up to 6.9% per transaction and Subsplash charges 2.99% plus card fees. Zeffy covers all costs so your 50/50 draw or gala actually raises money for your mission.
🔓
RallyUp locks raffles and auctions behind paid plans. Subsplash focuses on church apps, not nonprofit events. Zeffy gives you ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer in one place with zero fees.
🤝
RallyUp's support slows down during peak seasons and Subsplash prioritizes enterprise customers. Zeffy's team includes fundraising experts who respond in under 6 hours and understand your work.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and memberships all in one platform with zero fees. Unlike RallyUp and Subsplash that lock key features behind paid plans, you get everything you need to fundraise without paying for add-ons or premium tiers.
RallyUp charges 2.9-6.9% per transaction, and Subsplash takes 2.99% plus $0.30. On a $10,000 fundraising goal, that's $290-$690 with RallyUp or $329 with Subsplash. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation, so that money goes directly to your mission instead.
You'll get better support. RallyUp and Subsplash limit their best help to higher-paying customers and don't specialize in nonprofit work. Zeffy gives every organization free access to fundraising experts who respond in under 6 hours and actually understand your mission.
Yes. Zeffy includes full auction and raffle tools at zero cost. RallyUp requires paid plans for these features, and Subsplash doesn't offer them at all. You can list items, track bids, sell raffle tickets, and stay compliant without paying a cent.
RallyUp and Subsplash take platform fees to fund their operations. Zeffy covers all costs through voluntary donor contributions at checkout, so 100% of what donors give to your organization goes directly to you. No cuts, no fees, ever.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
