Snap! Raise takes 20% of every dollar raised. CauseVox charges $250/month plus fees. Both cost nonprofits thousands — $10,000 raised means $2,000 to Snap! Raise or $3,000+ to CauseVox annually.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Snap! Raise VS CauseVox
💯
Snap! Raise takes 20% of every dollar and CauseVox charges $250/month for full features. Zeffy charges nothing, so your community's support goes directly to your mission.
📅
Snap! Raise is built for school campaigns and CauseVox locks key tools behind paid tiers. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and CRM at zero cost from day one.
📲
Snap! Raise and CauseVox only accept credit cards. Zeffy supports ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments with no fees, so donors can give how they prefer.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero monthly fees, and zero transaction fees for everything — donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. Unlike platforms that charge monthly fees or limit features by plan tier, Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, email tools, and donor CRM — all free from day one. No subscriptions, no paywalls.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments through our tap-to-pay app — all at zero cost. More payment options mean donors can give how they prefer.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and 50/50s at zero cost. Snap! Raise and CauseVox either don't offer these tools or require separate platforms, meaning more fees and complexity for your team.
No. Zeffy includes donor CRM, email campaigns, and newsletters in one platform at no cost. Other all-in-one platforms charge monthly fees or limit these features to paid tiers.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript