Snap! Raise takes $2,000 from every $10,000 raised. GiveBrite takes $500. Both charge fees that add up — while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Snap! Raise takes 20% of every dollar. GiveBrite charges £9.99/month to avoid their 5% platform fee. Zeffy charges nothing — your community's full support reaches your mission, not a subscription or platform cut.
Snap! Raise only works for school campaigns. GiveBrite locks peer-to-peer, raffles, and ticketing behind paid plans. Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, auctions, CRM, and email tools in one place at no cost.
Snap! Raise requires onboarding calls and campaign setup. GiveBrite needs payment gateway approvals before you can launch. Zeffy lets you create your first form, accept donations, and go live in minutes.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero monthly fees, and zero transaction fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. Unlike Snap! Raise, which focuses on school campaigns, Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, email tools, and more to support your year-round fundraising.
You can start today. Create your first donation form in minutes without onboarding calls or campaign setup. Just sign up, customize your form, and share it with your community.
Yes. Zeffy lets you run unlimited campaigns, events, and peer-to-peer fundraisers with zero monthly fees. Both Snap! Raise and GiveBrite charge platform fees or require paid subscriptions to access full features.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides live chat, email, and phone support to all users at no cost. GiveBrite reserves faster response times for paid accounts, while Snap! Raise focuses primarily on school-specific workflows.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
