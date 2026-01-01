Snap! Raise takes $2,000 from every $10,000 raised. Ludus charges $575 on 100 tickets at $50 each. Both platforms charge fees — Zeffy charges nothing.
Snap! Raise VS Ludus Ticketing
Snap! Raise keeps 20% of every dollar raised. Ludus passes 5% + $0.75 per ticket onto your supporters. Zeffy covers all fees, so 100% of every donation and ticket sale goes to your mission.
Snap! Raise is designed for school campaigns. Ludus is built for performing arts venues. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, email tools, and event ticketing designed specifically for nonprofits.
Snap! Raise focuses on short-term campaigns. Ludus handles ticketed events. Zeffy lets you accept donations, manage donors, send newsletters, and run events all year long in one place.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero monthly fees, and zero transaction fees for donations, ticketing, auctions, and all fundraising tools. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. Unlike platforms built for schools or theaters, Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, email campaigns, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one place designed specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Many competitors only accept cards or charge extra for digital wallets, limiting how donors can give.
Snap! Raise takes 20% of every dollar raised, while Ludus charges 5% + $0.75 per ticket plus donation fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on everything — donations, tickets, auctions, and memberships. Your supporters' full contributions reach your mission.
Yes. While competitors focus on schools or theaters, Zeffy's support team understands nonprofit fundraising. We offer live chat, email, and phone support with responses in hours, not days — all free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
