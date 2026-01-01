Open Collective

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Varies
20% platform cut + card fees
Varies
Host fees plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
N/A
Not charged separately - included in the 20% platform fee (no separate credit card processing fees)
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction for typical credit card payments via Stripe, PayPal, or Wise; other payment methods may vary by processor
Platform fees
20%
of total funds raised (can be reduced to 18% with team merchandise purchases)
15%
platform share of Host Fees if host charges fees; FREE if host does not charge Host Fees; or 5% platform fee option available
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees (Free for Collectives)
Value for money
4.51
N/A

Features
4.33/5
Highly rated for a user-friendly interface and simple navigation.
N/A
N/A.
Donations
Donation forms available but the platform is focused on school fundraising campaigns, not general giving.
Donation pages with recurring giving, but requires fiscal host approval and takes a host fee.
Ticketing
Event ticketing available but requires using the full campaign system.
No ticketing tools; requires third-party platforms for registration and ticket sales.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with participant pages and team fundraising for schools and youth groups.
Limited peer fundraising via collective pages, focused on open-source projects rather than nonprofits.
Auctions
No auction tools; platform focuses on peer-to-peer school fundraising.
No auction support; platform focuses on collective funding, not event-based fundraising.
Raffles
Raffle tools included within campaign features, tied to the managed fundraising workflow.
No raffle features; not designed for campaign-based fundraising beyond direct donations.
Online store
Online store functionality for selling merchandise as part of fundraising campaigns.
No online store; built for transparent budgeting, not merchandise sales.
Memberships
No membership features; built for short-term fundraising campaigns, not ongoing memberships.
Recurring contribution tiers with backer profiles for collectives, not traditional nonprofit memberships.
Donor Management/CRM
No standalone CRM; only basic donor tracking within campaigns without cross-campaign histories.
No private donor profiles or traditional CRM features; contributor tracking uses a public ledger.
Emails & Newsletter
No donor newsletters or ongoing communication tools; only campaign promotion emails.
No campaign builder, templates, or donor segmentation; only basic update announcements to backers.
Payment Processing
Credit cards only with a 20% platform fee; no digital wallets, ACH, or in-person options.
Stripe and PayPal payments via a fiscal host model; funds held by third-party fiscal sponsors.

Payment methods
Credit cards only; no digital wallets, ACH, or in-person payments.
Credit cards and digital wallets only; no ACH or in-person payments.
Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees per transaction.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe with standard processing fees.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Digital wallets not supported.
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay via Stripe checkout.
ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers not supported.
ACH bank transfers not supported.
Tap to Pay App
In-person payments not supported.
In-person payments not supported.

Customer Support
0.0/5
N/A
Unlimited Support
Support built for schools first - may not address unique challenges of other nonprofit types or missions
Support built for tech collectives, not nonprofits - email-only help with slower response times
Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support available during business hours but may require navigating school-focused processes
No phone support or scheduled calls available - community-driven support model only
Webinars
No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - content designed for school fundraising campaigns only
No nonprofit-focused webinars or training - community-driven support model only
Help Center
Comprehensive resource library with step-by-step guides built for nonprofits
Searchable knowledge base available but content is technical and not tailored to nonprofit workflows
Email
Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising seasons
Email support through contact forms with slower response times - no dedicated nonprofit team
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for schools first - phone help available but may not address other nonprofit needs
Support built for tech collectives, not nonprofits - email-only help with slower response times