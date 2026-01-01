Snap! Raise takes $20,000 from every $100,000 raised. PayBee takes $2,000 plus processing fees. Both charge nonprofits — Zeffy takes $0.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Snap! Raise VS PayBee
Snap! Raise takes 20% and PayBee charges 2% plus processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges nothing, so your supporters' full contributions reach your mission instead of covering platform costs.
Snap! Raise focuses on short-term school campaigns and PayBee requires paid plans for full features. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, email tools, and event ticketing that work all year — completely free.
Snap! Raise requires onboarding calls and PayBee charges $599 to unlock in-person event tools. Zeffy lets you create your first donation form, sell tickets, and start raising funds in under 30 minutes — no upfront costs, no surprises.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero monthly fees, and zero transaction fees for all fundraising tools. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. Unlike platforms built for specific campaign types, Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, email tools, and more to support your ongoing fundraising needs.
You can start today. Create your first donation form in minutes without setup fees or onboarding calls. Just sign up, customize your form, and share it with your community.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management with zero setup fees. Unlike platforms that charge hundreds upfront or require paid plans for full features, everything works free from day one.
Absolutely. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments through our tap-to-pay app. More payment options mean donors can give how they prefer, increasing your success.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
