Snap! Raise takes $2,000 from every $10,000 raised. Pledge takes $500. Both charge fees — Zeffy takes $0 and gives you the same tools free.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Snap! Raise VS Pledge
0️⃣
Snap! Raise takes 20% of every campaign. Pledge charges 2.9% + $0.30 on gifts over $1,000, plus $5 monthly disbursement fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on donations of any size, so your community's full support reaches your mission.
🎁
Snap! Raise is built for school campaigns, not year-round fundraising. Pledge requires paid plans for full features like custom branding and peer-to-peer tools. Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and donor management in one platform — completely free.
🛡️
Snap! Raise's 20% cut is mandatory. Pledge relies on donor tips to cover fees, and if tips don't work, you pay. Zeffy covers all processing costs through voluntary donor contributions, so your nonprofit never pays a cent — even if a donor opts out.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero monthly fees on all fundraising activities. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, membership management, raffles, auctions, and donor CRM in one platform. You don't need to pay for or learn multiple tools throughout the year.
Our support team responds within 2-6 business hours and includes nonprofit fundraising experts who understand your day-to-day challenges and speak your language, not corporate jargon.
Yes. Zeffy's Tap to Pay app lets anyone on your team collect donations directly from their phone. No card readers, no setup fees, no transaction costs.
Zeffy makes switching easy. Export your donor data and import it into our system. Our support team walks you through the process so nothing gets lost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript