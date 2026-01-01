Snap! Raise takes $2,000 from every $10,000 raised. Raisely takes $400. Both charge fees that add up — see which platform costs less for your fundraising goals.
Snap! Raise VS Raisely
Snap! Raise charges 20% of every dollar raised and Raisely adds 4% platform fees on top of card costs. Zeffy covers all fees so your community's full support reaches your mission.
Snap! Raise limits you to school campaigns and Raisely locks features behind $99/month plans. Zeffy gives you peer-to-peer, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and memberships for free — no upgrades required.
Snap! Raise is built for schools and Raisely reserves priority support for paid customers. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit, plus donor CRM and email tools that work year-round.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero monthly fees, and zero transaction fees on all fundraising activities. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. Unlike competitors that focus on single campaigns or charge for full features, Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, email tools, and more to support your ongoing fundraising needs.
You can start today. Create your first donation form in minutes without onboarding calls, campaign setup, or monthly fees. Just sign up, customize your form, and share it with your community.
Most platforms take a cut to cover their costs and make profit. Zeffy covers all platform costs so you keep 100% of donations. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to help keep Zeffy free for nonprofits like yours.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, and memberships at no cost. Unlike platforms that charge $99/month for full features, you get everything free so you can focus on your mission, not your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
