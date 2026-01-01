Snap! Raise takes $20,000 from every $100,000 raised. Snowball takes $3,049 on the same amount. Both charge fees — Zeffy takes $0.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Snap! Raise VS Snowball Fundraising
Snap! Raise keeps 20% of every dollar raised. Snowball charges $549/year plus 2.5% per transaction. Zeffy covers all platform and processing fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
Snap! Raise is built for short-term school campaigns. Snowball locks raffles and ticketing behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, CRM, and email — free from day one.
Snap! Raise focuses on schools. Snowball's support is slow during busy seasons. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond in 2–6 business hours with free office hours and jargon-free help built for small teams.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero monthly fees, and zero transaction fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. Unlike platforms that focus on specific campaign types, Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, email tools, and more to support your year-round fundraising.
You can start today. Create your first donation form in minutes without onboarding calls or campaign setup. Just sign up, customize your form, and share it with your community.
Yes. Zeffy's tap-to-pay app lets anyone on your team collect donations using just their phone. No card readers, no setup fees, no transaction cuts.
Never. Zeffy gives you everything from day one with zero fees. No paid plans, no feature limits, no choosing between your budget and the tools you need.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
