Snap! Raise takes 20% of every dollar raised. ToucanTech charges $8,000 annually plus processing fees. Both cost thousands — Zeffy costs nothing.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Snap! Raise VS ToucanTech
💸
Snap! Raise keeps 20% of every dollar raised. ToucanTech requires $8,000+ annual contracts plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero processing fees, zero monthly costs — so 100% of what your community gives reaches your mission.
🤝
Snap! Raise is built for school campaigns. ToucanTech is designed for alumni networks. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, email tools, and payment processing that work for any nonprofit — without the enterprise price tag or school-only workflows.
🚀
Snap! Raise requires onboarding calls and campaign setup. ToucanTech needs annual contracts and tiered access. Zeffy lets you create your first donation form, send emails, and start fundraising today — no sales calls, no waiting, no barriers.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero monthly fees. Unlike Snap! Raise's 20% cut or ToucanTech's $8,000+ annual fees, you keep 100% of every donation. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. While Snap! Raise focuses only on school campaigns and ToucanTech requires expensive plans for basic features, Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, donor management, and email tools — all free, all year-round.
You can start today. Create your first donation form in minutes without contracts, onboarding calls, or $8,000 upfront costs. Just sign up, customize your form, and share it with your community — no waiting, no barriers.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and offers tap-to-pay for in-person donations — all with zero fees. Both Snap! Raise and ToucanTech only accept credit cards with limited payment options.
Yes, and often better. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to all users. ToucanTech gates support by pricing tier, while Snap! Raise focuses on school-specific workflows that don't fit most nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript