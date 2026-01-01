StratusLive and Virtuous offer powerful donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated acknowledgments, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you can focus your budget on your mission, not software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Stratus Live VS Virtuous
💰
StratusLive charges $99/month plus card fees, while Virtuous adds monthly fees on top of 2.9% transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep every dollar donated.
🎟️
StratusLive and Virtuous require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to run complete fundraising campaigns.
🤝
StratusLive and Virtuous limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, not just when it's convenient.
Zeffy is completely free for donor management - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees, while Virtuous charges monthly fees plus processing costs. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations.
Traditional systems like StratusLive and Virtuous charge monthly fees just to store donor data, then add transaction costs on top. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, fundraising tools, and payment processing all in one free platform that grows with your mission.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While StratusLive charges $99/month plus card fees and Virtuous adds monthly fees plus processing costs, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated. Your supporters can leave voluntary contributions to help us grow.
Zeffy provides complete donor profiles, giving history, and engagement tracking without the complexity or cost of traditional CRMs. Unlike StratusLive and Virtuous that focus solely on data management, Zeffy combines donor tracking with fundraising tools in one free platform.
Yes! While StratusLive and Virtuous require separate tools for events, auctions, and online stores, Zeffy includes ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, and merchandise sales. Everything connects to your donor database automatically, creating a complete picture of supporter engagement.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
