Subsplash takes 2.99% from every donation plus monthly fees. CauseVox charges $250/month before you raise a dollar. Both cost nonprofits thousands yearly.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Subsplash VS CauseVox
CauseVox charges $250/month for full features, and Subsplash takes 2.99% per donation. Zeffy gives you donation forms, ticketing, peer-to-peer, CRM, and email tools at zero cost — so every dollar raised goes to your work.
Subsplash gates tools behind church-focused plans, and CauseVox limits raffles, auctions, and stores to paid tiers. Zeffy includes everything — donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and a full CRM — with no upgrades, no paywalls, no fees.
CauseVox only accepts cards and digital wallets, and Subsplash limits ACH to recurring gifts. Zeffy supports credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments — all fee-free, so donors give how they want.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management at zero cost. Both Subsplash and CauseVox charge monthly fees or processing fees that add up quickly.
No. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments with zero fees. Subsplash limits ACH to recurring gifts only, while CauseVox doesn't offer ACH at all.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to all users. Both competitors gate their best support behind paid plans, leaving free users with limited help.
Yes. Zeffy includes auction and raffle tools at zero cost, so you can host fundraising events without juggling multiple platforms. Neither Subsplash nor CauseVox offer these features.
No. Zeffy gives you full access to all features for free forever. Both competitors limit key tools like ticketing and donor management to paid plans only.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
