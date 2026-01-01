CauseVox

Pricing

Subsplash: Varies - 3% + card fees per gift
CauseVox: $250/month - or you cover fees if tips fail

Processing fees:
Subsplash: 2.99% + $0.30 - Credit/Debit Cards per transaction; 1% for ACH (bank account) with no fixed fee
CauseVox: 2.2% + $0.30 to 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (discount for nonprofits available); some sources cite 2.9% + $0.30 per donation

Platform fees:
Subsplash: N/A - Included in monthly subscription; no separate platform fees for giving
CauseVox: 4.5% - CauseVox platform fee mentioned for Lite plan; Basic Plan has no monthly fee but has platform fees

Monthly fees:
Subsplash: $0 - No monthly fees for Subsplash Giving; broader platform services start at $99/month
CauseVox: $0 - Plans range from $0 for Free/Basic to $250+/month for Professional; Lite: $95/month or $65/month annually; Premier plans start at $200/month; Standard/Plus/Premium have monthly fees after trial

Value for money:
Subsplash: 4.2
CauseVox: N/A

Features

Subsplash: 4.4/5 - Church-focused, supports donations and events but needs paid setup and lacks nonprofit tools.
CauseVox: 4.4/5 - Good core fundraising features, but missing auctions, raffles, memberships, and an online store.

Donations:
Subsplash: Donation forms with recurring giving and text-to-give, but designed for churches rather than nonprofits.
CauseVox: Donation forms, campaign pages, and recurring giving; full features require a paid plan.

Ticketing:
Subsplash: Event registration and ticketing available, but requires a paid plan and support-assisted setup.
CauseVox: Event registration with ticketing options included on higher-tier paid plans.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Subsplash: Peer-to-peer campaigns with limited customization compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.
CauseVox: Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards on paid plans.

Auctions:
Subsplash: No auction tools; the platform focuses on church engagement and giving.
CauseVox: No auction support; requires connecting external auction platforms.

Raffles:
Subsplash: No raffle tools; requires a separate platform for compliant raffles.
CauseVox: No raffle tools; nonprofits must use a separate platform for compliance and winner selection.

Online store:
Subsplash: Digital content sales and a product store for sermon downloads and church merchandise.
CauseVox: No online store functionality; cannot sell merchandise or products alongside fundraising.

Memberships:
Subsplash: Member directory and group management tools designed for church communities, not nonprofit memberships.
CauseVox: No membership management or member portal; only recurring donation programs are available.

Donor Management/CRM:
Subsplash: Donor profiles with giving history and engagement tracking, but built for churches rather than nonprofits.
CauseVox: Donor database with giving history, campaign tracking, and basic segmentation tools.

Emails & Newsletter:
Subsplash: Push notifications and in-app messaging, with limited traditional email campaign tools for newsletters.
CauseVox: Built-in email campaigns with templates and donor communication tools.

Payment Processing:
Subsplash: Credit and debit cards at 2.99% + $0.30; ACH available for recurring gifts at 1% per transaction.
CauseVox: Stripe integration with automated receipts; payment methods limited to credit cards. full features require a paid plan.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Event registration and ticketing available, but requires a paid plan and support-assisted setup.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Event registration with ticketing options included on higher-tier paid plans.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Peer-to-peer campaigns with limited customization compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards on paid plans.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No auction tools; the platform focuses on church engagement and giving.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No auction support; requires connecting external auction platforms.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No raffle tools; requires a separate platform for compliant raffles.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No raffle tools; nonprofits must use a separate platform for compliance and winner selection.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Digital content sales and a product store for sermon downloads and church merchandise.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No online store functionality; cannot sell merchandise or products alongside fundraising.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Member directory and group management tools designed for church communities, not nonprofit memberships.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No membership management or member portal; only recurring donation programs are available.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donor profiles with giving history and engagement tracking, but built for churches rather than nonprofits.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donor database with giving history, campaign tracking, and basic segmentation tools.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Push notifications and in-app messaging, with limited traditional email campaign tools for newsletters.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Built-in email campaigns with templates and donor communication tools.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Credit and debit cards at 2.99% + $0.30; ACH available for recurring gifts at 1% per transaction.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Stripe integration with automated receipts; payment methods limited to credit cards.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods

Subsplash: Credit cards and digital wallets; ACH for recurring gifts; no in-person payments.
CauseVox: Credit cards and digital wallets only; no ACH bank transfers or in-person options.

Credit Card Payments:
Subsplash: All major credit and debit cards via Subsplash Giving using its payment processor.
CauseVox: All major credit and debit cards accepted through integrated payment processing.

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Subsplash: Apple Pay and Google Pay not available on web checkout.
CauseVox: Apple Pay and Google Pay supported through the standard checkout flow.

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Subsplash: ACH bank transfers available for recurring gifts only; one-time donations require credit cards.
CauseVox: ACH bank transfers not supported.

Tap to Pay App:
Subsplash: Native in-person payment app not available; requires third-party hardware or solutions.
CauseVox: Native in-person payment tools not available; requires separate hardware and third-party setup.

Customer Support

Subsplash: 4.2/5
CauseVox: 4.2/5

Unlimited Support:
Subsplash: Support gated by pricing tier - priority help reserved for higher-paying plans, not mission-driven teams
CauseVox: Support access depends on plan tier - free users get basic help only, full support requires paid plans

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Subsplash: Phone support available for higher-tier plans only - not included on starter packages
CauseVox: Phone support available on higher-tier plans only - not included with starter pricing

Webinars:
Subsplash: Limited webinar content focused on church engagement - no nonprofit-specific fundraising training
CauseVox: No regular webinars or training sessions - limited educational content for nonprofits

Help Center:
Subsplash: Help center with step-by-step guides and FAQs - built for church apps, not nonprofit fundraising
CauseVox: Limited knowledge base for free users - full guides require paid subscription starting at $99/month

Email:
Subsplash: Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to enterprise customers
CauseVox: Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising seasons

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Subsplash: Support gated by pricing tier — priority help reserved for higher-paying plans, not mission-driven teams
CauseVox: Support access depends on plan tier — free users get basic help only, full support requires paid plans priority help reserved for higher-paying plans, not mission-driven teams</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan tier - free users get basic help only, full support requires paid plans</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Phone support available for higher-tier plans only - not included on starter packages</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Phone support available on higher-tier plans only - not included with starter pricing</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Limited webinar content focused on church engagement - no nonprofit-specific fundraising training</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No regular webinars or training sessions - limited educational content for nonprofits</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Help center with step-by-step guides and FAQs - built for church apps, not nonprofit fundraising</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Limited knowledge base for free users - full guides require paid subscription starting at $99/month</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to enterprise customers</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising seasons</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support gated by pricing tier — priority help reserved for higher-paying plans, not mission-driven teams</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan tier — free users get basic help only, full support requires paid plans</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>