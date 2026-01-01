Subsplash takes $2,990 from every $100,000 raised. Mightycause takes $1,990. Both charge fees — Zeffy takes $0 and gives you the same fundraising tools free.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Subsplash VS Mightycause
🎟️
Subsplash doesn't offer raffle tools, and Mightycause requires third-party workarounds. Zeffy gives you built-in raffle management with ticket tracking, compliance tools, and zero fees on every sale.
🆓
Subsplash takes 3% per transaction and doesn't support raffles. Mightycause charges 2% and requires separate integrations. Zeffy lets you sell raffle tickets, track sales, and stay compliant without paying platform fees or stitching tools together.
🛡️
Subsplash focuses on church giving and charges 3% with no raffle support. Mightycause takes 2% and requires third-party tools. Zeffy includes raffle management at zero cost, so you can run 50/50 draws and basket raffles without losing a cut.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit — no matter your size or budget. Unlike platforms that reserve priority help for paying customers, we give you real humans who understand nonprofit fundraising from day one.
No. Zeffy includes everything in one platform — donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. You won't need third-party integrations or separate tools like you would with other platforms.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no processing fees, platform fees, or monthly charges. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy free for organizations like yours.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and a full donor CRM in one platform. Everything you need to fundraise without paying for multiple tools or upgrades.
Unlike platforms that charge 2-3% per donation and gate features behind paid plans, Zeffy gives nonprofits zero-fee fundraising with all tools included from day one. No upgrades, no add-ons, no fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
